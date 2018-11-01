Dole Plantation train tips off tracks, scaring visitors onboard

WAHIAWA (HawaiiNewsNow) - There were scary moments Wednesday morning for visitors at Dole Plantation after a car in the plantation’s train tours tipped off its tracks.
Around 9:30 Wednesday morning, Evette Gallant boarded the train with her newborn baby and toddler.
Gallant said they were going into a turn when they felt several bumps and the train started to tip over.
She said the train’s conductor immediately got out and tried to calm the passengers down.
“Everyone was pretty in good spirits. It could’ve been worse, definitely if the car titled completely over,” Gallant said.
No one fell out of the tilting train and no injuries were reported.
Dole Plantation said that the train experienced a mechanical malfunction shortly after leaving the visitors' center with around 60 passengers onboard.
Those on the train were given a refund, and Gallant says for the most part people weren’t really upset.
“That’s the irony of it, people on the train were the least upset people,” Gallant said. “It was the people who bought tickets and didn’t get on the train.”
Gallant said the funniest part of this whole situation was the Dole staff on the train were dressed up for Halloween in seemingly appropriate costumes for the incident.
“The guys who were our helpers were actually wearing lifeguard costumes,” Gallant said. “They were pretty much kind of saving us from injury.”
Dole Plantation said the train has since been repaired and has resumed service.
