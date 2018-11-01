Candy, costumes and decorations: Americans set to spend $9B on Halloween this year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Halloween isn’t cheap.
In fact, Americans are set to fork out about $87 on average this year on the holiday.
That figure is slightly higher than last year and includes everything from candy to costumes.
Add all that spending together and you come up with an astronomical number: More than $9 billion.
Halloween spending has grown significantly in recent years.
In 2015, total spending on holiday was about $7 billion. In 2005, it was about $3 billion.
“The economy is good and consumer confidence is high, so families are ready to spend on Halloween this year,” National Retail Federation President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Retailers are stocking up to supply children, pets and adults with their favorite decorations, candy and costumes for the season.”
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.