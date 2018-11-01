Big Island police searching for suspect in Kona stabbing

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island Police are searching for any information on the whereabouts of a 34-year-old man, who is the primary suspect in a recent stabbing in Kona.
Drew Camacho is wanted for outstanding bench warrants and may be connected to a stabbing incident in Kona, during which a woman was beaten and a man was stabbed in his shoulder.
Camacho is known to frequent the Kona and Kau areas.
He is described as 5-feet-11-inches, 170 bounds with short black hair.
He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on Camacho or his whereabouts call the Hawaii Police Department at 808-326-4646.
