Authorities respond to 2 apparent attacks in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Authorities are investigating two apparent attacks in Waikiki early Thursday.
The first incident happened around 12:30 a.m.
Emergency Medical Services officials said an 18-year-old man was found near Kalakaua and Liliuokalani avenues with multiple knife wounds to his face.
He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
About 30 minutes later, paramedics said they found a 21-year-old man near the intersection of Kalakaua and Kapahulu avenues with stab wounds to his back.
He was apparently attacked with a broken bottle, they added.
The victim was also hospitalized in serious condition.
Officials have not said if the two incidents are related.
No arrests have been made, according to police.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.