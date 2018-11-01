Attention swimmers: Pearl City pool to close for extensive, lengthy repairs

PEARL CITY (HawaiiNewsNow) - The pool at Pearl City District Park will be closing Thursday to address extensive repairs and facility upgrades.
The project repairs and upgrades, which are expected to take nearly a year, include: addressing concrete spalling; replacing pool equipment; re-plastering the pool; retiling the training pool; upgrading the pool drainage system; installing new ceramic tile lane markers; replacing the concrete deck in the pump room; and installing a new chain link fence.
The City and County says the project will cost $972,000.
The pools at Manana Neighborhood Park and Waikele Community Park will remain open.
The pool at Pearl City District Park is expected to reopen in fall 2019.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.