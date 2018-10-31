Why getting scared is sometimes good for you

(CNN) – It’s 2018 and Michael Myers is once again slashing the competition at the box office.
And “extreme” haunts, where “scare actors” are allowed to grab or even restrain visitors who sign a waiver, are growing in popularity.
With so many scary things happening in the real world, it might seem strange that people continue to seek out chills and thrills.
According to a new study in the journal Emotion, there’s an upside to venturing into the dark side.
“Fear is often a toxic force in society, but I personally have always really enjoyed doing scary things,” said Margee Kerr, a sociologist who studies the subject.
Kerr analyzed people’s responses before and after walking through ScareHouse, an extreme haunt in Pennsylvania.
The spine-tingling experience improved moods, decreased stress and increased confidence. While it seems unlikely, some of the benefits were similar to meditation.
“These very intense emotional experiences ground us in our body and are related to decreased reactivity … [it’s like being] checked out, in a good way,” Kerr said.
But how far is too far to go for a fright?
“For fear to be fun, it does have to happen within an environment that is relatively safe,” Kerr said.
So, the ability to have control over a frightening situation makes all the difference.
“People are enjoying the moment where they can have fear more in their own control,” Kerr said.
