On this Hallow’s eve, ghouls and goblins flock to Party City for last-minute costumes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Those last-minute Halloween shoppers rushed to Party City Tuesday in search of the perfect costume.
According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend an average of about $87 to celebrate Halloween this year, which is about 66 cents up from last year.
Video game costumes like the ones from the game Fortnite are some of the more popular costumes.
Superheroes are always a big hit like the family in “Incredibles 2."
“This is the rush, so everyone that hasn’t shopped for costume is coming in to get their costume to enjoy the fun. So this is probably our busiest day, the day before Halloween,” store manager Andrew Shum said.
In case you’re looking for a last-minute costume – Party City is open until 11 p.m. Wednesday.
There are also early estimates that people are buying more candy this year, spending about $2.5 billion on treats.
