Strom-Okimoto Named Big West Offensive Player of the Year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Rainbow Wahine soccer’s star midfielder Raisa Strom-Okimoto has been named the Big West Offensive Player of the Year.
Strom-Okimoto was also selected to the All-Big West First Team for a third-consecutive season; the first time in program history a player has not only been named the offensive player of the year but also been named to the first team three-straight times.
The Wahine standout scored 12 goals to lead the conference with seven of those against Big West opposition.
Sophomore midfielder Leialoha Medeiros, red-shirt junior goalkeeper Alexis Mata and freshman defender Elena Palacios also received end of the year honors by the conference.
