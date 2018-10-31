Special Olympics Hawaii 50th Anniversary

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Recognizing five decades of work supporting Hawaii athletes with intellectual disabilities, Special Olympics Hawaii will host a 50th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 at Mid-Pacific Country Club at 5:30 p.m. The benefit event invites guests to enjoy a festive evening of dining and entertainment, while celebrating the milestones marked over the last five decades delivering sports, health, and promoting inclusion.