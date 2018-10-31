Soggy Halloween Eve

We received more than 5 inches of rain on Kauai and Oahu and 6 inches on Hawaii Island. South winds carried deep tropical moisture our way as an upper level disturbance passed close to the state. A Flash Flood Watch remains up through the nighttime hours.
We are tracking some locally heavy rain to the islands along with the chance for flash flooding especially for Maui County. The upper level feature should move to the northeast of the islands by tomorrow, as the surface front moves down the island chain and weakens. Trades return for the end of the week.
The current northwest swell will peak tonight and gradually lower through rest of the week. Another moderate northwest swell will be possible early next week. Surf along south facing shores will steadily lower through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend. Small to moderate surf will hold along east facing shores into the weekend. No other significant swells expected through early next week.
