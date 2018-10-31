Republican candidate for lieutenant governor accuses running mate of ‘sabotaging’ campaign

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an embarrassing episode for the Republican Party in Hawaii, a philosophical gulf between Republican candidate for governor Andria Tupola and her running mate has now turned into a war of words.
Marissa Kerns, a Republican running for lieutenant governor, accused Tupola on Tuesday of “sabotaging” her campaign.
That’s after Kerns failed to appear at a televised debate Monday night.
Tupola and Kerns were set to square off against Gov. David Ige and state Sen. Josh Green, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor.
But Kerns never showed up, and later told the Star-Advertiser that Tupola failed to tell her about the debate.
Tupola disputes that, and told Hawaii News Now that all candidates had confirmed with the television station for the debate.
She also sought to minimize the divisions with Kerns, saying that her running mate is busy and is reaching communities that she can’t.
“In a statewide race ... we’re running at 20 million miles an hour,” Tupola said. “At this point in time, with seven days left, it’s super important for us to know that running this race together is something that we’re still working out.”
HNN has reached out to Kerns for further comment.
On her campaign Facebook page, the candidate accused Tupola of failing to invite her to the debate.
This isn’t the first time that Kerns has verbally sparred with Tupola in public.
In August, Kerns told Hawaii News Now that Tupola should apologize for her record in the state Legislature, adding that Tupola too often crossed party lines to vote with Democrats.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.