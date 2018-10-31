Rail moves over its latest hurdle as City Council passes key funding bill

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu City Council voted 7-2 Tuesday to approve a key rail funding bill, in a move to appease demands by the federal government.
The package includes $44 million in bond financing, which will be paid for by property taxes.
The vote by the city council comes nearly a week after the Federal Transit Authority set a Nov. 20 deadline for the city to allocate $44 million to the rail project in ready-to-go funds.
It seemed city officials were anticipating the deadline by the FTA, though they still appeared to be caught off guard by the news. The mayor and city council members blamed each other for letting communication slip through the cracks.
“I am profoundly disappointed that it’s gotten to this point and that the city is now in a predicament of having to come up with $44 million in cash in a very short period of time,” councilman Ron Menor said last week.
The federal government is withholding $748 million from the project until the rail authority completes its financial recovery plan.
