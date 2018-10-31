Officials recover 6-foot-long snake on Hawaii Island

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the Big Island, Animal Control Officers recovered a six-foot-long snake in Keaau.
Department of Agriculture officials said they took the snake into custody on Sunday.
According to a report by the Hawaii Tribune-Herald, the snake was found at a Keaau home over the weekend.
The Herald also reports that the snake was a boa constrictor, though state officials were not able to provide many details.
The state did say the snake was about 6-feet long. Hawaii News Now was unable to obtain a photo of the snake.
Boas can grow up to 13-feet-long, and weigh up to 60 pounds. Snakes are illegal in Hawaii because they can harm Hawaii’s unique ecosystem.
To report pests like snakes and other invasive animals, call the state’s hotline at 643-PEST.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.