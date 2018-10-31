2 men struck by falling rocks injured in Waikele

WAIKELE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were injured in a rockfall incident in Waikele Tuesday afternoon.
EMS officials say two men, both in their early 50s, were seriously injured after they were struck by falling rocks near the Waikele Bunkers.
It happened around 12:45 p.m.
Fire officials say the men were loading furniture onto a truck when it happened.
EMS officials treated the first patient for apparent injuries to his head and arm. The second patient was treated for apparent injuries to his left leg. They were taken to a hospital in serious condition.
A third man in the group was uninjured in the incident.
No other details were immediately available.
