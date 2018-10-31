HPD: Several encounters reported during hotel workers strike

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -As Marriott hotel workers continue their strike in Waikiki, Honolulu police say there have been several encounters reported between picketers and members of the public.
A spokesperson for the Honolulu Police Department said as of Tuesday, there were 10 strike-related incidents since Oct. 8.
Several involved people yelling at each other.
HPD said that in one case, a person threw liquid on the picketers.
Police were also called when a picketer allegedly trespassed on hotel property.
So far, though, no physical altercations have been reported.
Earlier this week, the workers’ union, UNITE Here Local 5, said negotiations have been progressing, but there’s no word on an agreement.
Since the strike began on Oct. 8, workers have stood their ground on the picket lines, demanding better wages and benefits.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.