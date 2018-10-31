Hikianalia arrives at its last California stop before coming home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hikianalia arrived in San Diego on Tuesday, the voyaging canoe’s last stop on its “California Voyage” before coming back to Hawaii.
The voyaging crew will be visiting schools while in the area, as well as offering public canoe tours this weekend.
The tour times are:
- Friday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Crew members will have a talk story session with visitors during Friday’s event.
When it arrived in San Diego on Tuesday, the traditional Polynesian voyaging canoe was greeted by hundreds of people, a Hawaiian chant, hula, and a cultural exchange ceremony with the Kumeyaay Nation.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Falcouner declared Oct. 30 as Hikianalia Day to commemorate the crew’s arrival.
The voyaging canoe arrived at the Maritime Museum of San Diego around 4 p.m.
Hikianalia will remain docked in San Diego until Nov. 15, and is expected to return to Hawaii by mid-December.
