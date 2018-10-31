Henry Kapono & Friends Concert at the Waikiki Shell - Encore Presentation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Watch the encore presentation of the Henry Kapono and Friends concert this Sunday, November 4th at 8pm on KHNL and here on HawaiiNewsNow.com.
The concert features an epic lineup of Hawaii’s top entertainers like Henry Kapono, Kalapana, Jerry Santos, Keola Beamer, Robert Cazimero, Na Leo Pilimehana, John Cruz, Brother Noland and Robi Kahakalau.
The concert also features Hawaii’s next generation of musical artists that sing the classics. Watch performances from Alx Kawakami, Blayne Asing, Josh Tatofi, Kalanai Pe’a, Kimmie Miner, Landon McNamara, Mike Love, Paula Fuga & Starr Kalahiki.
