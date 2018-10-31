Hawaii ranks no. 2 for highest down payment percentage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New homebuyers fork over a 21.3 percent down payment on average in the islands, the second highest percentage in the nation, according to a new analysis from Lending Tree.
The analysis found that the average down payment in the islands is nearly $70,000.
The average offered loan amount: $328,046.
California had the highest average down payment percentage, at 21.4 percent.
In the no. 3 spot: Delaware, where the average down payment amount required is 21.3 percent.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.