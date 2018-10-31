Good news, ghouls and goblins: Clear skies are in the Halloween forecast

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Planning to go trick-or-treating on Halloween?
You’re in luck: The wet weather of the last few days is largely behind us, and Halloween night should stay mostly dry.
But light windward showers are still possible.
And South Kona and Maui could see wetter conditions into the evening.
The trades will return Thursday and last through the weekend.
This will bring down humidity levels and put a halt to the downpours.
But don’t put away those umbrellas, yet. On Friday, an upper level disturbance will likely cause more instability for Hawaii, resulting in windward rains over the weekend.
By Monday, the sunshine should return.
