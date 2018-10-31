Eurozone inflation near 6-year high as oil prices spikes

Stripping out volatile items such as energy, but also food, alcohol and tobacco, the inflation rate rose to 1.1 percent in the year to October from 0.9 percent the month before. In itself, that may not signal a new uptrend as core inflation has oscillated between 0.9 percent and 1.1 percent since the spring. Rate-setters at the bank will likely want to see several months' worth of data to confirm that lower unemployment and rising wages are pushing up inflation sustainably.