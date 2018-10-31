Conservationists rejoice! Hawaiian hawks are no longer endangered

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian hawk or io is no longer endangered, according the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Tuesday.
FWS is revisiting its 2008 proposal to remove the io from the List of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife under the Endangered Species Act, since new and promising information was collected on the io population since 2014.
According to Fish and Wildlife, the io is no longer threatened or endangered because of its ability to adapt to changes in habitat, population stability and conservation efforts.
Studies show that range-wide population estimates have been stable for more than 30 years; and the hawks have been nesting and foraging successfully in both native and altered habitats.
According to FWS' analysis, the io is no longer at risk of extinction, currently or in the near future.
The public is invited to comment on FWS' proposal as well as to review its plan to monitor the io once its removed from the list.
Since it was first proposed in 2008, this is the fourth time the public has been asked to comment on the io’s removal from the endangered species list.
Fish and Wildlife will consider comments that were submitted in the 2008, 2009 and 2014 comment periods on this matter.
The io was first listed on the endangered species list in 1967.
Residents can submit their thoughts from Oct. 30 to Nov. 28.
To learn more about the io, FWS' proposal and how to submit your comments, click here.
