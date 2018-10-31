Coffee with a Candidate: Republican candidate for Congress Brian Evans

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brian Evans is a Republican running for Congress against Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.
Evans says his reasoning for running is quite simple, "If you do nothing, then that's what happens."
Here are some things you might not know about Evans:
- He was born in Haverhill, Mass.
- He’s written several books, including “Horrorscope” and “The Funny Robbers."
- As a singer, Evans has opened for Joan Rivers, Jay Leno, Erasure, and more.
Questions for the candidate:
What are your thoughts on your chances of winning the race?
I think it all comes down to people getting out and voting and looking at the actions and non-actions of my opponent.
What type of response have you been receiving out on the campaign trail?
I’ve been talking to people and the biggest issue they seem to have is teacher pay. Teacher pay is horrendous. It is why we are loosing a lot of them. Then we end up loosing the students, because they can’t afford to live here. I think that has not been a priority. I think a lot of things Tulsi Gabbard said she was going to do, and promised she would do, she hasn’t done.
Have you asked to debate her (Tulsi Gabbard)? Have you made a request to her campaign to hold a debate?
I sent an email over there and never got a response. She wouldn’t debate her own Democratic colleges, and that says something. That is a really important thing people need to understand. You are an elected official for the people, which means it is your abdication to let the people hear all opposing viewpoints. It is not your right to deprive the public from their opportunity to question you on issues that matter and are important to them. By dodging all of those debates, it wasn’t fair to the other candidates that worked very hard to do it. They earned their shot to be able to get up on that stage and talk to her.
