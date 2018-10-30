State Supreme Court rules in favor of Thirty Meter Telescope’s construction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After years of legal wrangling and protests, the Thirty Meter Telescope got a green light Tuesday from the state Supreme Court.
In a 4-to-1 decision, the state’s highest court ruled in favor of the telescope’s construction atop Mauna Kea, effectively ending all legal avenues for contesting the controversial project.
In a statement, TMT International Observatory Board of Governors Chairman Henry Yang said the body is “grateful” for the ruling and “committed to being good stewards on the mountain.”
“We are excited to move forward in Hawaii and will continue to respect and follow state and county regulations, as we determine our next steps,” Yang said. "We are deeply grateful to our many friends and supporters for their tremendous support over the years.”
Officials did not say when construction of the telescope — which will one of the world’s largest — might start atop Mauna Kea, but have previously said elements of the TMT have been fabricated off-site.
The 73-page ruling affirmed the state Land Board’s 2017 decision to issue a conservation district use permit for the telescope. In its majority opinion, the court said the state followed the law in allowing the project to move forward.
“TMT is an advanced world-class telescope designed to investigate and answer some of the most fundamental questions regarding our universe, including the formation of stars and galaxies after the Big Bang and how the universe evolved to its present form. Native Hawaiians will also be included in other direct benefits from the TMT,” the court wrote.
“Thus, use of the land by TMT is consistent with conservation and in furtherance of the self-sufficiency of the state.”
Associate Justice Richard Pollack, in a concurring opinion, wrote that while he is concerned about how the Land Board interpreted elements of the law he believes that the body “largely fulfilled their obligations.”
“Despite the Board’s misapprehension as to what may constitute an appropriate mitigation action, substantial evidence was introduced that true mitigation measures will be undertaken that are sufficient to offset the harm from the project on public trust purposes,” Pollack wrote.
“Considered together, these measures indicate that UH sufficiently carried its obligation to demonstrate that damage to public trust purposes will be offset by the implementation of reasonable mitigation measures.”
The sole dissenting opinion came from Associate Justice Michael Wilson.
The court heard arguments in the case over the summer, with the project’s supporters and opponents packing the courtroom. Native Hawaiian protesters broke out into chant before the start of the hearing, in which their attorneys argued that the 18-story, $1.4 billion structure will further desecrate land they consider sacred.
Supporters of the project, though, said that the telescope’s construction impacts to Mauna Kea would be mitigated and that the benefits of the project far outweigh any negative consequences to the environment.
The Thirty Meter Telescope project was first announced in 2009, as part of a new class of very large telescopes designed to spy farther into space and millions of years back in time, to when the first stars and galaxies were formed in the universe.
But opposition to TMT was immediate — and remains strong, raising questions about whether future protests might block construction vehicles seeking access to the mountain.
This story will be updated.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.