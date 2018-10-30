Smart Money Monday: Online shopping

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With holiday season just around the corner, officials say people need to watch out for online scammers.
Bank of Hawaii representative Rikki Ho, says that when online shopping, people should stick to buying from familiar websites to avoid scammers and identity thieves.
Ho also says that people should try using a credit card when making online orders. Credit card companies act as a protector if the information does get stolen from an account.
He says that with a credit card, people can report fraudulent charges and other suspicious activity.
