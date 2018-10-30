Potential for heavy rain, thunderstorms moving down island chain

The active weather system dropped more than four inches of rain over parts of Kauai overnight before moving on to Oahu, with rain rates of up to four inches per hour. The system will move eastward Tuesday, bringing the threat of heavy rain to Maui County Tuesday afternoon and the Big Island Tuesday evening. The surface trough associated with the wet weather is forecast to stall over the central islands while the upper level disturbance that has helped trigger the heavy rains will continue moving eastward, which should decrease the threat for downpours. Weather will still be a little wetter than normal as we head into Halloween.