Potential for heavy rain, thunderstorms moving down island chain

A flash flood watch remains posted for all main Hawaiian islands through 6 a.m. Wednesday as an active upper disturbance combined with a surface trough brings pockets of heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms to the state.
The active weather system dropped more than four inches of rain over parts of Kauai overnight before moving on to Oahu, with rain rates of up to four inches per hour. The system will move eastward Tuesday, bringing the threat of heavy rain to Maui County Tuesday afternoon and the Big Island Tuesday evening. The surface trough associated with the wet weather is forecast to stall over the central islands while the upper level disturbance that has helped trigger the heavy rains will continue moving eastward, which should decrease the threat for downpours. Weather will still be a little wetter than normal as we head into Halloween.
Winds will be from the south and be stronger near the surface trough with the heavy rains and thunderstorms. Northeasterly winds should build back in Thursday as the upper disturbance departs. Another upper level low is forecast to move in toward the Big Island near the weekend, which could trigger another round of heavy rain, this time for the east end of the state. Stay tuned.
A small craft advisory remains posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters due to the unsettled conditions, heavy rain and thunderstorms, as well as strong southerly winds. A high surf advisory is also in effect for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui for surf that just reaches the 15-foot advisory north shore threshold. The long period of higher than normal surf for south shores appears to be over until next season.
