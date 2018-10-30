Police arrest suspect in overnight standoff in Ala Wai area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police arrested a suspect after an hours-long standoff in the Ala Wai area.
Police said the incident began around 9:30 p.m. Monday, with a man throwing items out of an apartment.
When a neighbor went upstairs to find out what was happening or possibly to confront the man, he allegedly took out a weapon and threatened the neighbor.
Police said the suspect also threatened another man who lives with him.
The suspect ended up barricading himself in his apartment.
The SWAT team responded, and the suspect was arrested around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say the two victims were not hurt.
Paramedics would not say if the suspect was injured.
The incident forced a complete closure of Ala Wai Boulevard, from Niu Street to McCully Street.
Police say an investigation is ongoing.
