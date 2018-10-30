MLB announces roster for 2018 Japan All-Star series

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The MLB has its roster set for the 2018 Japan All-Star Series, featuring some of the MLB’s most prominent players.
The roster includes players from this year’s World Series as well as San Diego Padres relief pitcher and local boy Kirby Yates.
Pitchers:
- Matt Andriese, D-backs
- Scott Barlow, Royals
- John Brebbia, Cardinals
- Junior Guerra, Brewers
- Brian Johnson, Red Sox
- Kenta Maeda, Dodgers
- Chris Martin, Rangers
- Collin McHugh, Astros
- Daniel Norris, Tigers
- Vidal Nuno, Rays
- Dan Otero, Indians
- Yusmeiro Petit, A’s
- Erasmo Ramirez, Mariners
- Hector Velazquez, Red Sox
- Kirby Yates, Padres
Catchers:
- Robinson Chirinos, Rangers
- Yadier Molina, Cardinals
- J.T. Realmuto, Marlins
Infielders
- Whit Merrifield, Royals
- Amed Rosario, Mets
- Carlos Santana, Phillies
- Eugenio Suarez, Reds
- Chris Taylor, Dodgers
Outfielders
- Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves
- Mitch Haniger, Mariners
- Enrique Hernandez, Dodgers
- Rhys Hoskins, Phillies
- Kevin Pillar, Blue Jays
- Juan Soto, Nationals
The 29 All-Stars will participate in two workout sessions on Saturday, November 3 and Sunday, November 4 at Les Murakami Stadium. The events are open to the public. Online ticket sales close at noon on Friday, November 2. For more ticket information, visit HNLtix.com.
