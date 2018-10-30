MLB announces roster for 2018 Japan All-Star series

MLB announces roster for 2018 Japan All-Star series
(McCracken, David)
By David McCracken | October 30, 2018 at 11:51 AM HST - Updated October 30 at 11:51 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The MLB has its roster set for the 2018 Japan All-Star Series, featuring some of the MLB’s most prominent players.

The roster includes players from this year’s World Series as well as San Diego Padres relief pitcher and local boy Kirby Yates.

Pitchers:

  • Matt  Andriese, D-backs
  • Scott  Barlow, Royals
  • John  Brebbia, Cardinals
  • Junior  Guerra, Brewers
  • Brian  Johnson, Red Sox
  • Kenta  Maeda, Dodgers
  • Chris  Martin, Rangers
  • Collin  McHugh, Astros
  • Daniel  Norris, Tigers
  • Vidal  Nuno, Rays
  • Dan  Otero, Indians
  • Yusmeiro  Petit, A’s
  • Erasmo  Ramirez, Mariners
  • Hector  Velazquez, Red Sox
  • Kirby  Yates, Padres

Catchers:

  • Robinson  Chirinos, Rangers
  • Yadier  Molina, Cardinals
  • J.T.  Realmuto, Marlins

Infielders

  • Whit  Merrifield, Royals
  • Amed  Rosario, Mets
  • Carlos  Santana, Phillies
  • Eugenio  Suarez, Reds
  • Chris  Taylor, Dodgers

Outfielders

  • Ronald  Acuna Jr., Braves
  • Mitch  Haniger, Mariners
  • Enrique  Hernandez, Dodgers
  • Rhys  Hoskins, Phillies
  • Kevin  Pillar, Blue Jays
  • Juan  Soto, Nationals

The 29 All-Stars will participate in two workout sessions on Saturday, November 3 and Sunday, November 4 at Les Murakami Stadium. The events are open to the public. Online ticket sales close at noon on Friday, November 2. For more ticket information, visit HNLtix.com.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.