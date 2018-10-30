Medical experts testify in trial of former Kailua doctor accused of killing young patient

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The manslaughter trial of a former Kailua dentist accused of recklessly causing the death of a young patient continued Monday with medical experts taking the witness stand.
Dr. Christopher Happy, Honolulu’s chief medical examiner, testified that 3-year-old Finley Boyle likely died because of the sedatives and local anesthesia given during her dental procedure in December 2013.
The manner of death was classified as accidental.
On Monday in court, both the prosecution and the defense focused in on the term “accident.”
“It’s where an external force or chemical or factor in the environment has a contribution to your death,” Happy told the courtroom.
Happy, who performed Finley's autopsy, says "accident" is just a term used in forensic pathology to help health officials keep statistics on how people die.
He told the prosecution if a drunk driver crossed the center line and killed someone in a car crash, the victim’s manner of death would still be classified an accident.
"When we call (a death) an accident or homicide or natural, of course, we're not on trial, we're not a jury, so it has no official legal standing," Happy said.
Happy says the immediate cause of Finley’s death was an infection from being on a ventilator for almost a month, a result from what happened in the dentist office.
"In Finley's case, because she was so sick, because she had experienced a time where she didn't get any blood to her brain, that system broke down," said Happy.
An anesthesiology expert spoke about the different sedatives given to Finley that day and said, when taken together, the potency and side effects of each drug can multiply.
Finley was given a combination of five different sedative drugs in preparation of the procedure: Meperidine, Hydroxyzine, chloral hydrate, nitrous oxide, and Lidocaine.
"Those two medications together are much more potent than the effect of giving those two medications alone," said Dr. Gildasio De Oliveira, chief anesthesiologist at Brown University.
De Oliveira says when these drugs are taken orally, they should be given in small doses because it's difficult to predict how they're going to affect the patient.
“This was all oral medications, so it’s extremely important that you’re there monitoring the patient because you dont know whats going to happen,” said De Oliveira.
