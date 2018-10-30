Man suspected of felony assault on the run from police

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are searching for a man wanted on suspicion of felony assault.
Officials say Drew Camacho allegedly assaulted a man and a woman at their home off of Kaiminani Drive in Kona Monday morning.
Camacho, a 34-year-old Kona resident, drove away from the scene in a black 1996 Honda Civic with graffiti writing on it. Police noted the vehicle’s license plate number as ZCG 186.
He’s described as 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds with numerous tattoos on both arms and his body.
Anyone who sees Camacho is asked to contact police. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.
