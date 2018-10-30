Man riding electric scooter becomes 16th traffic fatality on Maui roads

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man riding an electric scooter was killed on Maui in the county’s 16th traffic fatality of the year.
According to Maui police, a 19-year-old Wailuku woman was behind the wheel of a 2015 Ford Focus sedan Monday night. She was travelling northbound on the inner lane of Kaahumanu Avenue just past the intersection of Kane Avenue when she struck the man shortly after 11 p.m.
Police said the man was riding the electric scooter in the same lane of travel when the accident happened.
He was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The victim has yet to be identified.
The woman was uninjured. Police are investigating whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the deadly crash.
This is Maui county’s 16th traffic fatality of 2018 compared to 13 this same time last year. Across the state however, this is the 99th traffic-related fatality of 2018 at last check.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story may be updated.
