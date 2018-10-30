Man in his 60s in critical condition after near-drowning

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is fighting for his life after a near-drowning in Waikiki Monday morning.
Emergency Medical Service officials say the man in his 60s was found floating in the water around 9:45 a.m.
Lifeguards quickly paddled out to the man and brought him to shore. They then initiated CPR and utilized an automatic external defibrillator (AED).
EMS crews eventually arrived and continued treatment of the man.
Officials say that emergency responders were able to restore the man’s pulse before he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.