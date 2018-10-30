Man accused of up-skirt photo in Walmart is a sex offender in Texas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A closer look into the record of the man charged for invading a woman’s privacy at Mililani Walmart revealed he’s no stranger to the law.
34-year-old Matthew Katakura was arrested last week for allegedly taking a photo up a woman’s skirt while shopping at the store earlier this month.
He has since been charged in connection with the incident, accused of misdemeanor harassment by invasion of privacy.
According to public records in Texas, Katakura is a registered sex offender.
He was given five years probation with community supervision after he was convicted of “indecency” with a 13-year-old girl back in 2007.
The record classifies Katakura’s risk level as “moderate” and he is required to register as a sex offender annually until 2022.
The record does reflect that he resides in Hawaii, though it is not clear when he moved to the islands.
