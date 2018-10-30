Malls offer kid-friendly trick-or-treating alternative

Malls offer kid-friendly trick-or-treating alternative
Kahala Mall is among a number of shopping centers holding kid-friendly events this Halloween.
By Tyne Phillips | October 29, 2018 at 5:37 PM HST - Updated October 29 at 5:39 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Got your costume ready?

Instead of walking the kids around the neighborhood, you might want to head to the nearest mall.

Mall trick-or-treating offers a safe alternative for kids -- and you don’t have to worry about the traffic.

Here are the details on mall events:

  • Ala Moana Center: Trick-or-treating from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Kahala Mall: Trick-or-treating from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Windward Mall: Trick-or-treating from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Pearlridge Center: Trick-or-treating and a Halloween party with festivities from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you’re still planning on going door-to-door, experts have this safety advice for trick-or-treaters:

  • Pre-plan the trick-or-treating route.
  • Use a flashlight while trick-or-treating.
  • Always stand a step back from the curb before crossing the street.
  • Put reflective stickers on costumes and bags.
  • Check any candy at home for tampering.
  • Limit trick-or-treating to neighborhoods you are familiar with and homes with porch lights on.
  • Drive slowly through neighborhoods and look around you for children.
  • Make sure pets have the proper identification as they can get loose from gates and doors being left open.
  •  Steer clear of any costume for animals that are too tight or hot.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.