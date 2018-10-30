Malls offer kid-friendly trick-or-treating alternative

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Got your costume ready?
Instead of walking the kids around the neighborhood, you might want to head to the nearest mall.
Mall trick-or-treating offers a safe alternative for kids -- and you don’t have to worry about the traffic.
Here are the details on mall events:
- Ala Moana Center: Trick-or-treating from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Kahala Mall: Trick-or-treating from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Windward Mall: Trick-or-treating from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Pearlridge Center: Trick-or-treating and a Halloween party with festivities from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
If you’re still planning on going door-to-door, experts have this safety advice for trick-or-treaters:
- Pre-plan the trick-or-treating route.
- Use a flashlight while trick-or-treating.
- Always stand a step back from the curb before crossing the street.
- Put reflective stickers on costumes and bags.
- Check any candy at home for tampering.
- Limit trick-or-treating to neighborhoods you are familiar with and homes with porch lights on.
- Drive slowly through neighborhoods and look around you for children.
- Make sure pets have the proper identification as they can get loose from gates and doors being left open.
- Steer clear of any costume for animals that are too tight or hot.
