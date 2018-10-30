Local Connection: Voting is Underway in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Voting is well underway for our general election – with more than 200,000 absentee mail ballots distributed and by now, more than 80,000 filled out and mailed back.
It's a shame the voters have had barely any chance to see the two top candidates for governor in an open debate.
Governor Ige's strategy clearly involved minimizing opportunities for voters to compare him side-by-side with Andria Tupola – where their differences in leadership style and communications ability would be obvious.
But both candidates did agree to sit down with Hawaii News Now in separate lengthy interviews with our Mahealani Richardson.
Last week we reported the highlights of their positions on issues like schools, national politics, disaster readiness and housing. We’ve also posted long segments of those interviews on our website.
Whether you've already voted or are still pondering this important decision, we encourage you to take a few minutes to watch these meaty exchanges.
Even if it doesn’t feel like you have a lot of choices this year, it’s a great time to take stock of where we stand as a state, look ahead to what needs to be done, and ask ourselves, “Are these the leaders to whom we can entrust our future?"
