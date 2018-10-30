The Latest: South Dakota executes inmate who killed guard

FILE - In this April 13, 2011, file photo, Rodney Berget, who was convicted of killing a Sioux Falls prison guard during an escape attempt, is escorted to court in Sioux Falls, S.D. Berget is to be put to death for the 2011 slaying of Ronald "R.J." Johnson, who was beaten with a pipe and had his head covered in plastic wrap at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. It will be the state's first execution since 2012 and just its fourth since reinstating the death penalty in 1979. (Elisha Page/Argus Leader via AP, File) (Elisha Page)