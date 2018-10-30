Hirono explains fiery dialogue while Congressional challenger seeks change

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono lit up the internet with these words during the contentious Kavanaugh hearings.
“I just want to say to the men in this country, just shut up and step up!” she said.
As a supporter of the #MeToo movement, Hirono has made frequent media appearances as a tough talking critic of President Trump and has used the swear word ‘bullsh**t’ during interviews on the GOP.
"You can't help but call it what it is. There's a lot of BS. There's a lot of lying. There's a President who lies every single day," Hirono told Hawaii News Now.
Republican challenger and political newcomer Ron Curtis wants a less divisive Washington and even avoids directly criticizing Hirono.
"I thought it was horrible on both sides. It was so much partisan agenda than actually doing what was the right thing. Senator Hirono was part of it. Some of the republicans were a part of it. We need to bring the country back together again. We need to make it whole," he said.
When Hawaii News Now asked Hirono if there's room for reaching across the aisle in Washington D.C, Hirono quickly replied 'certainly.'
"I got more stand alone bills as a Democrat that got signed into law by this President than any other Democrat in the U.S. House or Senate," she said.
Curtis, a Kauai resident, is a retired systems engineer with experience at NASA and several federal departments in Washington.
"I'm very fiscally conservative. I believe in small more efficient goverment being the most effective government. I believe in holding government accountable and taking the money out of politics every where and anywhere we can," he said.
As for what's fueling Hirono's new fiery personality, besides the President, she says fighting cancer is part of it.
“Yes, it brought home to me that life is short and you never know what’s going to happen. I’m going to take the time that I have speak out,” she said.
