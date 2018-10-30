Here are the upcoming themes for the city’s annual Lei Day contest

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu has announced the themes for the annual May Day is Lei Day celebrations for the next four years.
The annual celebration, which takes place on May 1, features a lei contest at Kapiolani Park in which lei makers of all ages skilled in their craft enter their best works.
Themes of the contest coincide with the flower or foliage that are required to be used in the lei entered in the themed category.
The themes are as follows:
2019: Lei Kahakai - Seashore lei, corresponding flower: Pohinahina.
2020: Lei 'Ili - Lei of special places, corresponding plant: Ki
2021: Lei Wao Nahele - Forest lei, corresponding flower: 'A’ali’i
2022: Lei Kuahiwi - Mountain lei, corresponding flower: 'Ohi’a Lehua
“We encourage all lei makers to plan out their lei garden for the next four years so that the materials are ready and available as the particular Lei Day Celebration approaches,” the city said.
City officials want to remind everyone about the dangers of Rapid Ohia Death on Hawaii Island, and not to transport Ohia material between the islands to prevent spreading the fungus.
There are three lei contests lei makers can enter: Hawaiian lei, youth lei, and lei lipine (ribbon, fabric, yarn lei).
The lei contest rules, as well as information about upcoming free lei making workshops, will be made available to the public by mid to late December, the city said.
