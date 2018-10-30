Heavy rain, possible thunderstorms to move down the island chain

A flash flood watch remains in effect statewide as a combination of an upper level disturbance and a cold front will bring the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms, starting with Kauai and Oahu. Those islands could also experience strong and possibly damaging south winds near thunderstorms. The system will be moving down the island chain to Maui County and the Big Island.
The most intense activity is expected Tuesday for the western islands and into Tuesday night for the eastern half of the state as the front stalls out and dissipates over the central islands. More normal weather conditions will then return Wednesday, but it will still be wetter than usual for Maui and the Big Island through the end of the week.
A high surf advisory will take effect Tuesday for the north and west shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu and Molokai and the north-facing shores of Maui as as new north-northwest swell arrives late in the day. South shores will be heading back down to normal heights for the foreseeable future after a rather lengthy period of high surf. For mariners, a small craft advisory in posted for all Hawaiian waters.
