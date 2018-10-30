Heading out for Halloween? Here’s a look at the forecast

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, trick-or-treaters: Flood advisories through Tuesday leave the Halloween forecast up in the air.
But by Wednesday evening, lightning and heavy rainfall associated with a cold front should have moved past the state.
Even so, if you’re headed outdoors on Halloween, you might want to bring your umbrella. Light showers are expected to continue through Thursday.
A flash flood watch remains in effect through Tuesday night.
