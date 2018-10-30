Heavy rain prompts flash flood warnings for Kauai, Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heavy rain is beginning to pound parts of the Hawaiian islands on Tuesday morning, triggering severe weather alerts for the western half of the state.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Oahu until 7:45 a.m. as a storm system brings heavy rain and the possibility of thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service said rain rates of 2 to 4 inches are occurring, with even more rainfall expected over the next few hours. Locations include, but are not limited to Honolulu, Ahuimanu, Punaluu, Hauula, Waimanalo, Kailua, Manoa, Maunawili, Kaneohe, Kalihi and Waikane.
A flash flood warning has also been issued for Kauai until 7:15 a.m.
Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour and more heavy rain was expected into the morning.
NWS aid the Hanalei and Wainiha rivers were rising quickly due to the heavy rain.
The warning covers virtually the entire island, including the communities of Lihue, Kilauea, Anahola, Mana, Hanalei, Na Pali State Park, Omao, Barking Sands, Wainiha, North Fork Wailua Trails, Moloaa and Waimea.
A flash flood warning means that dangerous flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. Move to higher ground now.
The warning may be extended if heavy rain persists.
A flash flood watch also remains in effect statewide until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
