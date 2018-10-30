Flash flood alerts are up for Halloween Eve

A complex weather system is setting up shop near the islands and knocking on our doors on Halloween Eve. A flash flood watch is up for the entire island chain with the most unstable conditions over Kauai and Oahu on Tuesday morning then sliding east on Tuesday afternoon/evening. According to the weather models, we could get about 5 inches of rain over the western end of the state with a couple of inches over the eastern end of the state.
According to the National Weather Service, the flood alerts will be up through Tuesday evening. The combination of an upper level disturbance and a surface front will be making its way down the island chain from the west for the next couple of days. The two combined will bring the possibility of flooding, and even a chance for severe weather, with the greatest threat for thunderstorms, flooding, and severe weather in the form of damaging winds over the western islands through Tuesday morning. However, the threat of heavy rains can occur anywhere within the main Hawaiian Islands through at least Tuesday night. The front is expected to dissipate across the central islands on Wednesday and trades returning by Thursday.
