Flash flood alerts are up for Halloween Eve

According to the National Weather Service, the flood alerts will be up through Tuesday evening. The combination of an upper level disturbance and a surface front will be making its way down the island chain from the west for the next couple of days. The two combined will bring the possibility of flooding, and even a chance for severe weather, with the greatest threat for thunderstorms, flooding, and severe weather in the form of damaging winds over the western islands through Tuesday morning. However, the threat of heavy rains can occur anywhere within the main Hawaiian Islands through at least Tuesday night. The front is expected to dissipate across the central islands on Wednesday and trades returning by Thursday.