Dozens gathered to protest the DHHL, calling for more homesteader input

“What we want to say, what everyone wants to say, is David Ige: See us. We are part of the general public. We are part of the citizenry of this state and we want to be seen. We’re done being invisible. This is our land trust. It doesn’t belong to the state. They are the administrator, the trustee. The land and the resources belong to the people, and the people need them so badly today,” Danner said.