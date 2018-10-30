Dozens gathered to protest the DHHL, calling for more homesteader input

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Homesteaders from across the state rallied at the Kapolei headquarters of the Department of Hawaiian Homelands Monday.
Prominent Kauai activist Robin Danner was among those protesting.
Danner, who was recently arrested in a DHHL land dispute, says people want to be more involved in decision making when it comes to policies within the department.
“What we want to say, what everyone wants to say, is David Ige: See us. We are part of the general public. We are part of the citizenry of this state and we want to be seen. We’re done being invisible. This is our land trust. It doesn’t belong to the state. They are the administrator, the trustee. The land and the resources belong to the people, and the people need them so badly today,” Danner said.
Meanwhile, the department acknowledged room for improvement.
“It all starts with resources. So definitely there are things that can be done to improve Hawaiian homelands but if we work together it lies upon having sufficient resources to make that happen," Jobie Masagatani with the DHHL said.
During the protest, those favoring the work of DHHL gathered to thank the current administration for the record funding the agency has received in the past two years.
The department says its been able to start projects on Maui, Molokai and the Big Island.
