Coffee with a Candidate: Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Ron Curtis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ron Curtis says he approaches everything with a practical, grounded, hands-on, “rubber meets the road” mindset.
Curtis believes his engineering approach to resolving problems makes him a good contender against Democratic incumbent Mazie Hirono.
Here are some things you might not know about Curtis:
· Ron Curtis describes himself as a common sense, moderate, reform Republican.
· Curtis worked as a systems engineer for more than 35 years.
· He was also the station manager of NASA’s Kokee Park Geophysical Observatory.
Questions for the candidate:
Why did you decided to jump into the race?
The beginning of this year I was looking at our government and I did not like what I saw. If something is wrong and you have the ability to take action, you have the responsibility to take action. So I looked for a candidate to get behind and support in this race and I didn’t see one. It was my kuleana to run myself, so I decided to get in the race.
You have never run for politics before. Why did you choose the U.S. Senate as opposed to a local race?
I wanted to best serve the people of Hawaii. I’ve only permanently been living in Hawaii since 2009, Kauai is now my home, my forever home. But I came from the Washington D.C. area and I worked there for over 29 years before moving here. Working for NASA, Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Agriculture. I know that area very well, so I have a skill set that will work in D.C.
You were born without a hand. You said you were not bullied as a child. Some people might think that you would be.
I was not. I was raised a military brat, so it was a very diverse group of people from all ethnic backgrounds and religious backgrounds, but I tend to be very humorous and a class clown, and got along with everybody. It forced me to think harder at earlier ages, and to work smarter to get things done. I think that led to who I am today.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.