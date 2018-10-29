Trending: Robots build robots, Japan turns bats into chopsticks, and dog’s with combs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On today’s trending, a Swiss company is spending $150 million to build a factory in Shanghai. Everything it builds though, will be built by robots.
Also, cracked and splintered baseball bats may find a second life as chop sticks. In Japan’s version of the World Series, the baseball bats that break during the games will be turned into eating utensils.
Lastly, a video is going viral of dog’s performing the song “Stand by me," with combs and wine glasses.
