The price of paradise: Hawaii ranks highest in the nation for utility costs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii households dish out more than $730 a month on average for utilities, according to a new analysis.
That’s the highest average in the nation, and $200 more than the second-priciest state — Alaska.
The analysis, from move.org, looked at the average monthly costs for electricity, natural gas, internet, cable and water in each state.
Hawaii’s highest average cost for utilities was thanks to high electricity cost.
The analysis estimated that the average household spends $300 a month on electricity, more than any other state.
Meanwhile, the average cost for natural gas is $232.20.
Add the cost for internet (about $58 on average), plus cable and water, and you end up with the highest average utility costs in the nation.
Residents in Idaho spend the least on utilities, at about $343.
