Forecast: Heavy rain, thunderstorms looming

A weather pattern that could bring flooding is setting up over the state as a large low pressure system approaches from th northwest. This is shifting our trade winds to a more southerly Kona direction during the day Monday. Those winds in turn will also tap into deep tropical moisture that will interact with unstable atmospheric conditions. There’s also the chance that the southerly winds could become strong and gusty.
Bottom line is that this would trigger heavy rain and possible thunderstorms from Monday night through Wednesday. There’s already a flash flood watch that will take effect Monday at 6 p.m through 6 p.m. Wednesday for Niihau, Kauai and Oahu. The watch could be expanded to the rest of the state. Be prepared if a flood advisory or a flash flood warning is posted for your area.
At the beach, surf along north shores will drop below advisory levels Monday, but another northwest swell will push the surf back up again Monday night and Tuesday. Surf on south shores will finally return no normal, although waves will be choppy due to the southerly winds.
