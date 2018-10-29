Flash flood watch issued for Kauai, Oahu ahead of possible heavy rain

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood watch has been posted for the western end of the state.
The watch will go into effect Monday evening and will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Oct. 31. The watch covers Oahu and Kauai.
“Increasing moisture along with an unstable airmass will allow for the possibility for heavy rainfall over the west end of the state,” forecasters at the National Weather Service said.
A flash flood watch means conditions are favorable for showers and rain to spawn flash flooding.
Never cross fast-flowing water on roads, and stay away from low-lying areas.
The watch may be upgraded or canceled pending weather conditions.
