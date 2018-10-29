Charley’s Taxi driving simulator

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Across the state, there’s been an alarming number of traffic-related fatalities.
More of those were pedestrian related. Now a local company, Charley’s taxi, is looking at a new and creative way to prepare their drivers before hitting the road to hopefully decrease that number.
The new virtual driving lab simulator not only tests driving skills, but also creates distracted driving simulations to test a person’s ability to stay focused on the road.
