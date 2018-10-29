Authorities investigate how a charter boat sank off Ewa Beach

EWA BEACH (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating how a boat sank off Ewa Beach on Sunday.
It happened around 2:15 p.m.
The U.S. Coast Guard said the 41-foot charter boat called Wild Bunch started to take on water.
Nine people were on board at the time.
Two nearby vessels were nearby and helped evacuate six passengers while the other Wild Bunch crewmembers stayed to get rid of the water.
The Coast Guard arrived about 20 minutes later to deliver a pump, but it was too flooded.
The crewmembers from the sinking ship eventually evacuated.
No injuries were reported.
A salvage company has been hired by the boat’s owner to try to retrieve the vessel.
The weather at the time was winds of 15 mph and seas of 5 feet.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.