4 arrested in connection with alleged purse snatching in Waikiki

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police arrested four people in connection with an alleged purse snatching in Waikiki on Sunday.
Officials said the suspects are accused of forcibly taking a purse from a 25-year-old woman around 9:30 a.m.
Police arrested 32-year-old Ryan Lo, 48-year-old Jermoe Kialoa, 19-year-old Christian Kukahiko and 23-year-old Jasmine Santiagoclose.
All of the suspects face second-degree robbery charges.
One of the accused, Lo, is also being held on suspicion of theft, promoting dangerous drugs and criminal contempt warrants.
